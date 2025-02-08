Attorney General Rob Bonta continues fight in protecting federal aid

California Attorney General Rob Bonta held a virtual press conference Friday afternoon outlining the next steps in blocking the trump administration attempts to freeze federal funding.



According to Bonta, the administration is not complying with the court order to unfreeze certain federal funding.

Attorney General Bonta says, a third of the state's budget is at risk.

According to Attorney General Rob Bonta, the Trump Administration is not complying with a court order to unfreeze certain federal funding. It’s because of this that the attorney general held a virtual press conference outlining the next steps.

“I’m leading a coalition of 23 attorneys general in asking the court to enforce its temporary restraining order and to issue a preliminary injunction,” said Attorney General Bonta.

Attorney General Bonta says the injunction is set to enforce a temporary restraining order to prevent Trump from freezing the disbursement of nearly $3 trillion in federal funds.

Bonta claims the administration's attempt to freeze federal funding puts $107.5 billion in state Medicaid funding jeopardizes the health of millions of Californians who depend on it.

“34%, over a third of our state budget, a massive, irreplaceable chunk,” said Attorney General Bonta. “These are funds that California relies on to provide health care services, childcare, foster care, education, and food services for children and support for the elderly.”

On a more local level, according to spokespersons with the city, Bakersfield gets around 30 million dollars annually in federal funding while a Kern County spokesperson says it receives about one billion dollars annually in federal funds.

As the suit continues to progress, members with both the city and the county say it’s still unclear as to how this might affect local federal funding if any at all.

