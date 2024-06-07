Attorneys represent Scrivner family at family law hearing, postpone action amid criminal investigation

Attorneys representing Zack and Christina Scrivner attended the hearing Thursday morning regarding a domestic violence restraining order. However, neither Zack nor Christina themselves were in attendance.

Almost two months after Kern County Sheriff Deputies were called out to District 2 Supervisor Zack Scrivner's Tehachapi home, a family law hearing took place.

Attorneys representing Zack and Christina Scrivner attended the hearing Thursday morning regarding a domestic violence restraining order. However, neither Zack nor Christina themselves were in attendance.

Ultimately, attorneys agreed on a 6 month postponement while the criminal investigation unfolds.

In April, sheriff deputies responded to the supervisor's home following a call from Kern County District Attorney and Zack’s aunt Cynthia Zimmer. The following day, Sheriff Donny Youngblood confirmed the investigation stemmed from an altercation between Scrivner and his children over allegations of sexual abuse. The sheriff said Scrivner was stabbed by one of his children.

Before the incident, Christina Scrivner had filed for divorce in March.

Following the sheriff’s statements, Attorney H.A. Sala announced his representation of Scrivner, refuting all allegations of abuse and saying the stabbing was a result of a mental episode Scrivner experienced due to his pending divorce.

Court records show Christina filed an emergency protection order and a domestic violence restraining order following the incident. A temporary restraining order was granted in May.

Due to Scrivner's personal relation to the DA, the criminal investigation is under review by the Attorney Generals office.

The next family law hearing is set for December 2.

Attorney Nicholas Azemika — representing Christina — said that will be another status hearing to see how to move forward amid the criminal investigation.

At this time, Zack Scrivner is not facing a charges and records show he is not in-custody.

