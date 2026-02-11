Authorities awaiting autopsy results on baby that was found dead near a dumpster

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities are continuing their investigation after a newborn was found dead near a dumpster behind a local shopping center, with officials awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death.

On February 9th, around 1:25 a.m., police responded to the area of Panama Lane and H Street after reports that a baby was being born near the dumpster area.

BPD says they arrived within minutes, but medical personnel pronounced the newborn dead at the scene.

“The investigation is still ongoing. Everyone who was out there has been interviewed by detectives. We are still reviewing video footage and going through the whole process. Right now, we’re still waiting on the coroner to make a determination on the cause of death for the baby, said Aaron Watkins, Detective, BPD Special Victims Unit.

Police add they are reviewing surveillance cameras located behind the shopping center.

They also say they are currently unaware if the mother, described as homeless, remains in the hospital. They also did confirm the woman is an adult.

Investigators say any potential criminal charges will be determined after the autopsy is completed.

If anyone has information on this case, they are urged to contact BPD.

