Backlash Over Southwest’s Airlines New Policy Believed to Target Plus-Size Flyers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new Southwest Airlines policy requiring passengers to purchase an additional seat is drawing criticism from some travelers who say the change is unfair and discriminatory.

The updated rule, set to take effect January 27, 2026, applies to travelers who do not fit within a single seat’s armrests.

These passengers will be required to buy a second seat at the time of booking—marking a shift from the airline’s previous, more flexible policy.

Nancy Scott-Rodgers, a local flyer, says the policy feels like a step backward.

“We’ve come so far—no more body shaming,” Rodgers said.“It’s not fair. Everyone deserves comfort, and seats keep getting smaller.”

Currently, there are no federal regulations requiring airlines to meet a minimum seat size. Some seats in U.S. planes measure as narrow as 16 inches, with only 28 inches between rows.

At the airport, Charles Abeghe echoed concerns over shrinking seat sizes, saying the issue isn’t the passengers—but the design.

“If Southwest really cared, they’d redesign the seats. America has plus-size people,” he said.

While some travelers object to the change, others say they’ve already been purchasing two seats to ensure comfort and dignity during their flights. One woman, who asked not to be named, noted:

“If it’s due to a disability, they shouldn’t have to pay more. That’s different.”

In response to public concern, Southwest Airlines issued a statement, saying the policy is part of a broader shift that includes the end of open seating and the introduction of assigned seats in 2026:

“We are updating many policies as we prepare our operation, employees, and customers for assigned seating on January 27, 2026. To ensure space, we are communicating to customers who have previously used the extra seat policy they should purchase it at booking.”The airline also said that passengers who meet certain conditions—such as flying on an aircraft with unfilled seats and booking both seats in the same fare class—may request a refund within 90 days of travel.

Still, critics say that’s not enough.

“I just feel like it’s a bit more discriminatory to the people who are going through some things and don’t know how to deal with it,” said Fabian Estrada.

With the changes now just months away, concerns about equity and accessibility in the skies continue to grow.

The new policy takes effect January 27, 2026.

