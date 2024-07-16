BACKPACKS NEEDED: Valley Strong Back To School Drive 15th anniversary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's never too early for kids to start getting ready to head back to the classroom.

Valley Strong, Credit Union, Kern County Child Support Services, and 23 ABC are teaming up for The "Ready Set Back to School Drive." celebrates it's 15th anniversary.

Elizabeth Chavez wants the community and parents to know that to get school supplies for the upcoming semester all you need is a child.

The first event provided over 500 backpacks and over the years has given over 43,000 backpacks to families.

Every August, 2,500 families attend the Ready Set Back to School event that provides information and resources to parents and students, to start the year off right. Elizabeth Chavez Director Department. of Child Support Services says

"We provide backpacks to children to get them started for the new school year and also to provide community resource information..so we have partners within the community that provide information to families and resources at our event"

Chavez, tells me the first event provided 500 backpacks and the Ready Set Back to School event has grown, with organizers expecting to hand out more backpacks to celebrate its 15th anniversary.

Not to mention... more surprises for new families.

"We continue to grow because of all of the different partners we have within Kern County that are interested in serving families in a different way understanding that a backpack to a child makes a big difference."

You can drop off your backpacks at any valley strong credit union location.

