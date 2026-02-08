Bad Bunny halftime show inspires Bakersfield businesses to create themed treats

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bad Bunny is performing in this year's Big Game halftime show, and local businesses are showing their support by selling Bad Bunny-inspired items.

Atziri Barboza and her family own MBS Bakery in Bakersfield. They wanted to find a way to show their support, and that's when they came up with the idea to make Bad Bunny-inspired conchas.

"I think conchas are a great part of my culture, my Mexican culture, and just part of being Latino. And I think Bad Bunny just being Latino, Puerto Rican, I think what a best way to represent through conchas," Barboza said.

Conchas are a popular Mexican sweet bread that's topped with a crunchy, shell-shaped sugar coating. Barboza says their conchas have Bad Bunny's iconic album logos.

"We wanted to represent some of his albums and his music," Barboza said.

"Most popular one is the one the set that has the bad one face. That's been the most popular one of all the options that we have," Barboza said.

Gloria Rodriguez is the owner of Sweets and Thangs and says she loves seeing how local businesses are supporting Bad Bunny.

"Feel great knowing that other vendors are able to go ahead and do everything Bad Bunny wise, I think everything is going great. I have more love to get to other vendors to do the same thing for me because I know how hard and difficult it is to go ahead and master this," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says it's overwhelming to see how people really enjoy the conchas she sells.

"It's a great feeling to sell out, especially when you put so much time and effort and you try your hardest to go ahead and make it look perfect, and it comes out great, and people love it just as much as you do," Rodriguez said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

