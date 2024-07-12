Bakersfield: #1 Safest Drivers in CA According to Survey

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Results from Lending Tree survey indicate that Bakersfield drivers are the safest when it comes to the least number of insurance claims.



The city of Bakersfield is being recognized for their safe driving compared to the rest of the state.

Only 5.58 incidents per 1000 drivers

Gen Z has the highest incident rate and Gen X has the lowest

I'm Eric J Dockery your neighborhood reporter. The city of Bakersfield is being recognized for its safe driving. A new study has been released, that claims Bakersfield has the best drivers in the state of California.

The study was released by "Lending Tree" which is a company who offers ways for you to build and save your money. Helping you find trusted lenders and insurers.

Insurance Analyst (Lending Tree) Rob Bhatt says "We analyze all these all these insurance quotes, and the driver insurance we have to quantify. This a put some numbers behind it and put numbers behind it to see what makes the city safer and what makes it more safer."

Some members of the community agree, and others think our city can improve on some aspects of driving.

"We seen a lot of accidents because as a truck driver people don't respect us you know they always cut us off. Its so dangerous for us because we can not stop a truck on time like a regular car." said Julio Rodriguez On The Move Trucking School

The numbers in this study are determined by insurance claims. Which are based on the number of accidents, DUI arrest, ticketing, speeding, etc. If received any of these citations you might be required to attend traffic school

David Lofy owner of One Day Traffic School said " Its got to be the traffic school, no I'm just kidding. Actually its most likely because the well designed way the city is drawn up the city planning and county planning has done a really good job with laying out Bakersfield the streets are wider."

If you are ticketed you can mask the ticket from your insurance but it won't mask from your driving record if you choose to go to a traffic school. In another poll release earlier this year. Ranking the "safest cities to drive in" statewide. Fresno was ranked no. 1 with Bakersfield was no. 5. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

