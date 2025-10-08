Bakersfield 14-Year-Old Tremendous Higuera Becomes Boxing’s Newest International Champ

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Right in the heart of Bakersfield — not in a high-end gym, but in a humble backyard — 14-year-old Tremendous Higuera is building a boxing legacy.

Every day, Higuera dedicates two hours to intense training, driven by an unwavering desire to improve his craft and chase bigger dreams.

“When I get in the ring, I’m ready to fight — I just want to throw hands already,” he says with a confident grin.

Higuera’s love for boxing began at just 11 years old, sparked by a simple moment of curiosity. He watched a friend’s son training — hitting the bag, sparring — and instantly knew he wanted to try it for himself.

“I saw his son punching the bag, sparring — it looked fun to me,” Higuera recalls. “I was like, ‘Oh, I like this.’ I kept bugging my dad, telling him to put me in. He got annoyed and finally signed me up.”

From that moment on, he never looked back.

In just a year, Higuera was already competing — traveling across California, heading to Nevada, and even fighting internationally in Mexico.

Now, with 25 competitions under his belt, he recently claimed his biggest victory yet: International Champion, a title he won in Oxnard, California.

But Tremendous isn't just training for himself.

The same backyard that built him is now the foundation for others, as he helps train younger kids who are following in his footsteps.

“It feels good training little kids — so they know how to protect themselves when they’re older, protect their families. I like teaching them.”

His coach, Jonathan Salcedo, has been training young fighters in his very own backyard which he turned into a Bakersfield Boxing Academy, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) gym for over a decade.

He says while many kids come through his program, Higuera stands out — not just for his skill, but for his work ethic.

“He doesn’t give up,” Salcedo says. “I’ve had a lot of kids — some with more natural talent — but Tremendous buys into the system. That’s what makes him different.”

Now, with one international title under his belt, Higuera is focused on what’s next.

His sights are set on even greater goals: more titles, a world championship, and ultimately — going pro.

“My next goal is to win more international championships — and after that, become a world champion. Then, go pro.”

From a backyard in Bakersfield to the international boxing stage, Tremendous Higuera is proving that greatness doesn’t require fancy facilities — just discipline, heart, and a dream.

