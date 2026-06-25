Bakersfield Angels helps foster families find support and stability

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Have you ever heard of the Bakersfield Angels? They connect foster youth and caregivers with volunteers who provide consistent support, helping build relationships that can make a lasting difference.

Bakersfield Angels says for children in foster care, stability often means more than having a place to live. Adding strong support systems can help foster families continue providing safe and stable homes for youth in need.

Through its Love Box program, Bakersfield Angels matches volunteers with foster families, providing monthly encouragement, practical assistance, and consistent support.

Bakersfield Angel case worker Addie Gonzales says, "Love box is kind of created to support caregivers and the family. We know that 50% of foster homes close within the first year. Because we see that we want to come alongside these families and support them so that good foster homes can keep their doors open. The commitment to that is a once-a-month touch point for a volunteer to come love on the family, provide emotional support, or just ask how court went that day, bring a meal."

Gonzales says the program was created to help foster families feel seen and supported through the challenges that often come with care giving.

Abigail Garza, a local foster mom, says that support has made a difference. "Having support from the Bakersfield Angels has honestly just changed everything in such a positive way, you know they've really shared the load, you know they made it so much lighter, they have given us hope, and they've put light where sometimes we just felt like so uncertain, and if I am really cut out for this."

Garza is raising four children, two of her own and two placed in her home through the foster system. She says many people don't see the demands families face behind the scenes, from court hearings and doctor's appointments to counseling sessions and case management meetings.

Bakersfield Angels says there are roughly 2,000 foster youth in Kern County and that many families need more than resources; they need people they can rely on.

"A common misconception for foster care is people think they're supper hero's that take kids into their homes and they are stronger than the rest or they not have the attachment I hear a lot of people say I could never foster, I could never get that attached and we believe kids deserve to have adults attached to them and we want to support these people who are doing hard work," Gonzales said.

Bakersfield Angels says small acts of support. Delivering a meal, offering encouragement, or simply checking in can help families continue doing the difficult work of foster care.

"There are so many ways to dig in and get involved, whether that's a one-time help or volunteering, becoming a mentor, or through donations, there are so many ways you can help," Garza said

As the need for foster families continues across Kern County, Bakersfield Angels says community support can play a critical role in helping caregivers keep their doors—and their hearts—open to children in need.

Bakersfield Angels Website

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

