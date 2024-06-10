Bakersfield ARC celebrates their 75th anniversary with a new beginning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Bakersfield ARC acquires a 14 acre resort in service of the IDD community. This new purchase will be a home to many events; weddings, community events, and galleries



Health and Fitness Day, healthy habits to have at home.

All funds from any event outside of the IDD community will go to support their community with trips and events.

Clients from the ARC will be able gain employment with the company, and work on the grounds of the resort.

Bakersfield ARC hosted a health and fitness day for individuals with intellectual developmental disabilities. This campus will be open to all social events, and the funds raised will help the IDD community.

Tim Calahan Spokesperson Bakersfield ARC mentions "This is a 14-acre facility that Bakersfield ARC recently acquired. This is going to be an amazing place where they'll do community events, hold weddings, cooperate retreats and galleries.

While events will be held, members of the IDD community will be able to obtain jobs through ARC. From working on the facility... to improving the grounds, helping with maintenance, and staffing certain events.

"This is the 75th Anniversary for the organization and one of the main things they want to do is to provide jobs and also do fun activities for clients with intellectual developmental disabilities" said Lindsay Long Bakersfield ARC Marketing.

There were two sessions for clients to celebrate their health and fitness on this day. Cutting fruit and making smoothies.... then, a yoga instructor teaching the clients moves they can do at home to stay fit.

Kaitlynn Huckaby Personal Trainer came to support the event and teach the clients yoga moves that can be done anywhere. Kaitlynn says "Well specifically it's just a good opportunity to learn some workouts. Some things that you can do at home, because it requires minimal effort and minimal equipment so anyone can do them from anywhere."

I asked Sal, who was one of the clients.. what kind of yoga did you guys do? He responds with "push-ups, squats, jumping jacks all the good stuff."

Organizers say "They plan on adding a garden to be able to grow fresh vegetables and fruits. It's the first of many events they plan to host at the manor for their clients.

If you know someone who would like to join or support them go to bakersfieldarc.org for 23 ABC im Eric J. Dockery.

