Bakersfield artist launches healing coloring book for patients facing medical challenges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Local artist, educator, and writer Casey Dee is launching the second edition of her coloring book "Art2Heal4Hue," designed to uplift and comfort those in challenging situations.

The project was inspired by Savanah Bean, an artist who has faced multiple health battles throughout her life.

"Without artwork, I would've been more focused on my struggles, and those struggles can overtake the mind and make you think negatively," Bean said.

Bean was first diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at 8 years old and underwent a year and a half of chemotherapy.

"I was first diagnosed at 8 years old. I did a year and a half of chemotherapy, and during that time, artwork was so much fun for me," Bean said.

Bean said she relapsed at 12 and again at 16. While getting a bone-marrow transplant, she was diagnosed with encephalitis, causing her to lose her memory.

"This is another thing I love about artwork because it does not require very much working memory. It just requires self-expression," Bean said.

At 26, Bean was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. After recovering, she obtained her Master's Degree in Public Administration with an emphasis on nonprofit work, which led her to the Bakersfield Art Center and art teacher Casey Dee.

"She said that she wanted to collaborate with a bunch of local artists and to create these books, and I was like, okay, let's do it," Dee said.

The coloring book features artwork from various local artists and is meant to comfort those going through challenging situations, including veterans, seniors, and patients.

On Wednesday, Bean and Dee, along with some of their partners, delivered coloring books to patients at the pediatric center at the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House.

"I'm really excited to go and share this with the patients, see their reaction, and hopefully touch them in a way they weren't expecting," Dee said.

The coloring book is now available for purchase and can be found at The Bakersfield Art Association.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

