Bakersfield aviation businesses feel pressure as fuel costs rise amid supply concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Ryan Crowl, owner of the Bakersfield Jet Center, says increasing oil prices are putting pressure on his operation especially when it comes to jet fuel.

“Decades ago, you could get jet fuel for 25 cents a gallon,” Crowl said. “That’s nowhere near the case today.”

According to the California Energy Commission, jet fuel in California now costs roughly $4 to $5 per gallon.

The agency also reports that statewide fuel supplies have fallen to a three-year low of about 2.6 million barrels, down from approximately 3.2 million barrels two years ago.

Crowl said a combination of factors is driving the increase.

“We’ve spent decades as a state trying to push oil out of California, which means we now have to bring it in from somewhere else,” he said. “That drives transportation costs up.”

Beyond supply levels, Crowl said sourcing fuel has become more complicated. He pointed to fluctuations in output from major refineries, including Chevron’s El Segundo Refinery, and noted that jet fuel stockpiles are down more than 25% compared to last year.

At the same time, many smaller refineries in the Bakersfield area have closed or been consolidated over the years, leaving fewer local options for production and distribution.

“For us, that usually comes out of the L.A. market often Long Beach or the Bay Area, Richmond, or the Phoenix market,” Crowl said.

Global supply disruptions, including conflicts in the Middle East, are also contributing to price pressures.

California imports roughly 70% to 75% of its crude oil, according to the California Energy Commission, making it more sensitive to shifts in international markets.

Despite the challenges, Crowl said travelers should not be concerned about fuel availability.

“I don’t think customers have anything to worry about,” he said. “Whether they’re traveling on an airline, especially domestically, they shouldn’t worry about making their flight or airlines being able to get fuel.”

For now, local aviation companies say they are working to remain competitive, but warn that ongoing fuel cost pressures could continue to affect businesses and consumers alike.

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