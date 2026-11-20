BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 23ABC Community Baby Shower is collecting the basics new parents need, from diapers and wipes to baby clothes, to help ease the financial pressure local families face.

People across Bakersfield are showing up to help, and those donations are going directly to families who need them most through two beneficiary organizations.

The Bakersfield Pregnancy Center says the donations can make a real difference for parents in tough situations.

"Donations like this actually is like a lifeline to people, when they're in a difficult situation," Jon said.

The Mission at Kern County also benefits from the drive, helping parents experiencing homelessness or working through recovery while raising children. For the organization, supporting parents means supporting their children, too.

"So when they come to us and they bring their kids or they actually have kids, when they're in program, you know, you're actually working with the family unit," Carlos Baldovinos said.

Local sponsors are stepping up to help, too. Anand and Centric are among those giving back, providing diapers and multipurpose bags families can keep using as their little ones grow up.

"It's just important for everybody to feel equally loved, equally loved," Madhu Anand said.

For Centric's Michael Bowers, the event is also a chance to connect people and organizations working to support the community.

"People who normally never talk, you're bringing us all together, and so we're happy to keep doing this," Bowers said.

Together, those contributions add to a community-wide effort, helping both beneficiary organizations put essential supplies directly into the hands of local families who need them most. For many parents, the donations mean more supplies and one less worry as they care for their children.

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