BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — While some families are preparing for their own Thanksgiving tables, others are making sure their neighbors have something to eat.

Local residents are turning the holiday into a chance to give back, with two boxing communities leading the effort to provide free, hot meals to people who need them most.

For professional boxer Joel Iriarte, that work is enough to keep him in the fight. He says his team will continue handing out free, hot meals around Thanksgiving to people who need them most.

"For them to say 'this will only be our only Thanksgiving meal,'" Iriarte said.

"You know, to give out good quality food and change their holiday and make it a little bit warmer for them — that's all that matters," Iriarte said.

Iriarte isn't going the distance alone. He credits his boxing community, which made up the majority of the volunteers, for helping prepare and hand out the food.

By the end of the afternoon, Iriarte estimates hundreds of hot meals will have made their way into the hands of neighbors in need.

Across town, another boxing community is answering the bell. Uprising Ministries Boxing Gym says this is the first time its young boxers have taken part in the giveaway, stepping outside the ring to reconnect with the community around them.

"They showed up. They didn't have to and they did. They showed up because they wanted to hand out the plates," Jesse Vazquez said.

Vazquez wants to thank their sponsors for the support in participating in a holiday that can help bring fulfillment for those in need.

Other contributors like Omar Moran with Western Tree Care Corps. say filling others' bellies helps them keep their hearts full.

"The greatest feeling is to see a person smile when they get their plate. They thank you and they wish you well," Omar Moran said.

With Thanksgiving a day away, both residents say even a small act of kindness can go a long way for a neighbor in need.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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