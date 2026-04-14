Bakersfield breaks ground on downtown street project aimed at safety, growth

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — “Anything that brings more people downtown and helps businesses thrive — we fully support,” said Drew Kirk, co-owner of the Botanist, as city leaders broke ground on a long-anticipated street improvement project in downtown Bakersfield.

City officials on Monday launched construction on the 18th and 19th Street Complete Streets Project, a multi-phase effort designed to improve safety, accessibility and overall appearance along a key downtown corridor.

Public Works Director Zachary Meyer said the project will eventually stretch from F Street to Mill Creek, with the first phase focusing on L Street to O Street.

“This is where the roadways and sidewalks are enhanced to meet the needs of all the users in that space — not just the cars,” Meyer said.

The project includes resurfaced roads, improved sidewalks, new street lighting, bike-friendly striping and more than 180 trees and shrubs. Crews will also install bulb-outs at intersections to slow traffic and shorten pedestrian crossing distances.

City leaders framed the project as part of a broader effort to revitalize downtown Bakersfield.

“Today we’re celebrating renewal, but we’re also celebrating progress that happens when we all work together,” Mayor Karen Goh said during the ceremony. “Bakersfield’s best days are being built right now.”

Councilmember Andrae Gonzales said the project has been years in the making, tracing early discussions back to 2017.

“To turn a great idea into a reality takes a lot of work, a lot of time and effort,” Gonzales said. “This will be a transformative project that helps connect our downtown and drive future economic growth.”

Construction is expected to last through October, with work happening in phases that will shift block by block. While some street closures and disruptions are expected, city officials say they are working with businesses to minimize impacts.

“We never want to impact businesses,” Meyer said. “But we’re going to work with each business owner to make sure customers can still access them and try to minimize parking and traffic issues.”

Kirk said he understands the temporary inconvenience.

“I think adding to the overall good vibes and good looks of the street is always going to be beneficial,” he said. “You go to other cities, and their downtown areas are thriving and well taken care of — that brings people in.”

Still, he acknowledged some concerns about construction during business hours.

“I hope major construction is kept to a minimum when we’re open,” Kirk said. “But we’ll push through. It won’t last forever.”

City officials say the improvements are expected to make downtown more walkable, safer and more attractive for residents, visitors and investors.

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