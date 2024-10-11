Bakersfield BrunchFest 2024 promises food, fun, and live entertainment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — BrunchFest is returning and is preparing to host more than 15 hundred attendees. The event will feature bottomless brunch bites from 20 local chefs and restaurants including Huevo House.



BrunchFest 2024 is set for October 12th at Stramler Park.

Huevo House, a new restaurant, will debut its popular chilaquiles.

The event will feature over 20 local chefs and restaurants.

General admission includes unlimited brunch, drinks, live music, and a gaming area.

A panel of judges will award titles like 'Best Brunch' and 'Best Creative Creation.'

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

BrunchFest is back and will feature bottomless brunch bites from local chefs and restaurants. One of the new restaurants participating in the event is Huevo House, which just opened its second location in Downtown Bakersfield.

"I'm really excited to get Huevo House's name out there," said Zani Perry, general manager at Huevo House. "This has only been open for almost a year in November and we just opened a new location."

Perry tells 23ABC the restaurant is looking to satisfy people's taste buds with their most popular dish—the chilaquiles.

"Our chilaquiles are going to be hand-fried tortillas with our homemade salsa with sour cream, queso fresco, and our birria we'll be making that from scratch as well," explained Perry.

And this isn't the only dish, this year, BrunchFest is expected to host over 15 hundred attendees who will be able to sample a variety of brunch meals and beverages from 20 local chefs and restaurants. A panel of judges, which will feature 23ABC's Neighborhood reporter Eric J. Dockery will name "Best Brunch," "Best Hangover Brunch," "Best Sweet Treat," "Best Creative Creation," and "Best Brunch Beverage."

Attendees must be 21 and older. Tickets are now on sale at BakersfieldBrunchFest.com. General Admission tickets include unlimited brunch, mimosa, spirits, beer, and wine tasting. Attendees will also be able to enjoy live music and a gaming area.

BrunchFest will take place at Stramler Park on Saturday, October 12th from 11 am to 3 pm.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

