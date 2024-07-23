Bakersfield Bulldogs Baseball Team Conquer Cooperstown Tournament

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bulldogs fought through a 7-day tournament and came out with the gold. This tournament consist of 72 teams nationwide and a team from Bakersfield has not won in 28 years.



I'm Eric J Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. The Bakersfield Bulldogs left town with dreams of a Cooperstown championship,and beat 72 other teams nationwide. To bring home a summer league title at the home of the Hall of Fame.

The Cooperstown Baseball tournament started in 1996, that season was the last one a team from Bakersfield won. Now 28 years later the Bulldogs claim their rings.

Anthony Sanchez Pitcher said "It felt really good, cause the last team to win, was a long time ago. It felt really good cause we were representing our state and our town.

The Cooperstown tournament is branded as seven days of cultural exchange, held in Cooperstown, New York each summer.

Head Coach Albert Sanchez said "It was an amazing experience. Us coaches know how hard these boys work, and how much time and effort go into it. This not just for the boys but for the families, it was a very emotional roller coaster. Great experience to be a part of, there were no one I rather share this with than these boys and these families."

May 2019, was the first year the Bakersfield Bulldogs came into existence. Majority of the team has been there since day one.

"I've been with the team for at least 5 years now." said Bo Durkan

Some of the players tell me the quarter-final game was their toughest one. After that, the squad rolled through to the finals, winning the title by a score of 22-to-7!

Darren Esparga said "It was like a dream come true. Like I said our main goal was to win it all. Everybody contributed to winning that championship. I'm just glad everybody had fun and played their best."

The Bulldogs are planning to attend some more tournaments locally and nationally, to try and keep their win streak alive. Coaches tell me they plan on continuing practice during the off-season and will be getting ready for the fall. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



