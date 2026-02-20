Bakersfield Burrito Project continues feeding hope

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For 17 years, the Bakersfield Burrito Project has been serving burritos to the unhoused community every Sunday, with volunteers meeting at Wesley Church United Methodist to spread kindness throughout the community.

Belinda Rickett founded the project in 2009 in response to the growing need she saw in Bakersfield. What started as a simple gesture has grown into a vital community resource.

"We decided to make 27 burritos and hand them out at the park; they kind of went pretty quick," Rickett said.

The project snowballed from there, eventually gaining non-profit status in 2013. Rickett says they have gone from making 60 burritos to 105 each Sunday.

For Rickett, this work is deeply personal. She experienced homelessness herself, starting as a teenager, which shapes her approach to serving others.

"It's not about empathy, it's about treating a person like a person, because I don't want to feel like I'm better than them for giving them something, I'm just the same, I could be in that situation at any moment," Rickett said.

The team distributes food near Garces Memorial Circle, and it's more than just burritos. There's pizza donated by Bakersfield Pizza Co., pet food from Bakersfield Pet Pantry, and other supplies from local businesses and community members.

Rickett says even on days they run out of food, the people they serve show gratitude and understanding.

"They've seen me upset, leaned against my car, that we ran out of food, they're comforting me, they're telling me 'it's ok, we know you're doing your best', and that right there is humbling," Rickett said.

Those interested in helping can make monetary donations, which go the furthest. Dry rice, beans, bottled water, or volunteering time on Sundays also make a difference. Rickett says she and her team do what they do because it's the right thing to do.

"It's gonna cost nothing to be kind, and think that's what the world needs, is more kindness," Rickett said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

