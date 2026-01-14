Bakersfield Businesses Divided Over Planned H Street Revamp

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — H Street in downtown Bakersfield may look very different a year from now.

The City of Bakersfield is planning a major revamp of the area, but not all local business owners are on board.

H Street is home to hospitals and long-standing landmarks like the Fox Theater. City plans call for new street lighting, wider roads, roundabouts, bike lanes, and phased construction stretching from Route 204 to Highway 58.

Some business owners say the changes are unnecessary. Lee Youxili and Jiang Mo, who opened a massage business at H Street and 29th just a month ago, say year-long construction could hurt their ability to attract customers.

“I think H Street is good right now. Why does it need construction?” Youxili said.

“We don’t understand why,” Mo added.

Their biggest concern is visibility.

Mo says construction could make it difficult for customers to find their entrance and signage, cutting into revenue.

They aren’t alone. David Brust, owner of Roosters Cantina, also has concerns despite attending city meetings about the project.

“We thought the meeting was an introduction,” Brust said. “But the project was already done and going out to bid. We had no say.”

City officials say the improvements are aimed at safety. According to the City of Bakersfield, H Street averages about five traffic accidents per month. Construction will take place in phases, and some work may be scheduled at night to reduce disruption to nearby hotels and residents.

Despite his concerns, Brust says he supports the long-term vision.

“Making downtown more walkable will benefit every business,” he said.

The project is still in the planning phase. 23ABC will continue to provide updates on what residents and business owners can expect along H Street.

