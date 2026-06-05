Bakersfield businesses rally around hostages, first responders after downtown standoff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As Bakersfield continues to recover from a 15-hour hostage standoff that brought downtown to a standstill this week, local businesses are stepping up to support those affected by the ordeal.

Law enforcement officials said 41-year-old Anthony Scott Searles-Harris held 10 employees of the Kern County Superintendent of Schools hostage inside the Chase building in downtown Bakersfield after claiming to have a bomb. The standoff began Tuesday and stretched into Wednesday, prompting evacuations and lockdowns of several nearby buildings and forcing authorities to establish a two-block security perimeter around the area.

The incident ended Wednesday when federal agents shot and killed Searles-Harris. None of the hostages were physically injured, but community members and business owners say the emotional impact remains.

“It’s been scary. The whole situation is terrible,” said Heather Laganelli, owner of Locale Farm to Table, located near the scene of the standoff.

In the days following the incident, Locale opened its doors to employees of the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, first responders and others involved in the response effort. Laganelli said the restaurant has served more than 280 meals over the past two days as a way of giving back to the community.

“I had been feeling a little guilty because of the overwhelming support we received from KCSOS employees,” Laganelli said. “Then a woman came up to me and said she had been one of the hostages. It made my day because that was the intention — to create a tiny glimmer of something good. I’ve never cried in 11 years of being in business, but today I was moved to tears.”

Locale is not the only downtown business offering support. Several local restaurants, including Prime Time BBQ and Bentley Bowl, have offered free meals, discounts and other gestures of appreciation to first responders and employees impacted by the incident.

“It was a tragic event that happened the other day, and I wanted to do my best to show gratitude and appreciation to everybody who had a positive impact on the situation,” said Kadar Waller, co-owner of Bentley Bowl.

Waller said the response from local businesses reflects the strength of the Bakersfield community and its willingness to come together during difficult times.

From free meals to discounts for law enforcement officers and emergency personnel, business owners say their goal has been to remind those affected that they have the support of the broader community.

“Our community is awesome,” Laganelli said. “I love Bakersfield, and I love downtown. I love everything we do for each other. That’s what it’s about — building up community in times of need.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading the ongoing investigation into the hostage standoff.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

