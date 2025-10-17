Bakersfield Candy Shops Feel Scare as Candy Prices Climb 78%

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you're noticing higher prices while stocking up on Halloween candy this year, you're not alone. From national retailers to local sweet shops, the cost of your favorite seasonal treats is on the rise — and even longtime Bakersfield businesses are feeling the pinch.

At Sweet Mae’s Sweet Tooth, a beloved Kern County candy shop that's served the community for over 15 years, handmade favorites like caramel apples, Rice Krispie treats, and chocolates are flying off the shelves this time of year. But this season, customers are also being met with something new: steeper price tags.

“We had to raise all our prices two months ago — 10% on everything,” said Gary Sanrini, owner of Sweet Mae’s.

The Cocoa Crisis and Inflation Collide

The price hike isn’t just a local trend. A major factor behind rising candy costs is the soaring price of cocoa. With more than 70% of the world’s cocoa grown in West Africa, a significant drop in production — coupled with ongoing inflation and global supply chain issues — is driving up chocolate prices across the board.

“In addition to the higher price, the tariff is like a tax,” said economist Aaron Hedge. “The cocoa manufacturers are buying is a lot higher — at least 10 to 15% more — because of tariffs and supply and demand.”Since 2020, Halloween candy prices have surged a staggering 78% — more than three times the national inflation rate of 25%. A 100-piece bag of Halloween candy now averages $16.39, up $7.20 from just five years ago.

But for shop owners like Sanrini, cocoa isn't the only culprit.

“It really isn’t chocolate or food prices — it’s utilities,” Sanrini explained. “Our PG&E bill is about $18,000 a month. Property taxes went up. Our insurance costs went way up.”

Shrinkflation Is Also Haunting Shoppers

In addition to paying more, consumers are getting less — a trend known as shrinkflation. Many candy brands are reducing package sizes or individual candy portions without lowering prices, making it harder to stretch Halloween budgets.

“Don’t expect a whole lot of candy,” said Hedge. “People are feeling the pinch. Some may still spend because it’s a once-a-year holiday — they enjoy giving it out — but many are cutting back. The size might be smaller.”

How to Save This Halloween

Despite rising prices, Americans are spending more on Halloween than ever before. Still, experts offer some practical tips for saving:

Buy in bulk

Look for store sales or coupons

Compare prices across retailers

Set a spending limit before you shop

Whether you're passing out goodies or going door-to-door, this Halloween may require a bit more planning — and a slightly smaller haul.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

