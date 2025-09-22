Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bakersfield celebrates International Peace Day with ceremony at downtown Sister City Gardens

Mayor Karen Goh and dozens of community members gathered at the Peace Pole monument to promote person-to-person friendship as foundation for peace
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dozens of community members and leaders gathered in downtown Bakersfield's Sister City Gardens on Sunday afternoon to celebrate International Peace Day, filling the air with the sound of ringing bells.

The ceremony took place in front of the Peace Pole, a monument installed last year to commemorate the annual observance also known as World Peace Day.

Mayor Karen Goh emphasized the importance of individual action in promoting peace beyond government efforts.

"It is so important that we be carriers of that peace, not leaving it up to government, but through person to person friendship, that can be the avenue of peace, person to person friendship across the world in our communities, in our homes, can be that foundation of peace, that we so desire," Goh said.

The celebration highlighted Bakersfield's participation in the Sister Cities International program, which was created in the 1950s and promoted by President Dwight Eisenhower as a way to strive toward peace. Bakersfield maintains sister city relationships with communities in Mexico, Japan, China, South Korea and India.

