Bakersfield Christian clarifies it will never compete against teams with transgender athletes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield Christian High School official has clarified the school's position on competing against teams with transgender student-athletes.

Raj Cheshire, Vice President of Advancement for the private Christian high school, confirmed the school will never compete against teams with transgender student-athletes, citing biblical beliefs and policies surrounding gender and athletic participation.

The clarification comes after Bakersfield Christian's frosh/sophomore volleyball team did not play against Ridgeview High School on Tuesday. While the school initially described the decision as a forfeit in a statement, CIF Central-Section staff said the match was ruled a no-contest, meaning neither team received a win or loss.

"The heart of the matter remains the same - BCHS made the decision not to compete in the match based on our biblical beliefs and policies surrounding gender and athletic participation. We stand by that decision and remain confident in the statement we shared," Cheshire said.

The two schools are scheduled to meet again on October 9 at Ridgeview High School. Cheshire said the varsity and JV teams will participate as scheduled, but the frosh/sophomore team will not compete.

When asked if it's the school's position that it will never compete against another school with a transgender student-athlete, Cheshire said, "That is correct."

