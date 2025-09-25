Bakersfield Christian forfeits volleyball match over transgender athlete participation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Christian High School forfeited a frosh/soph girls volleyball match against Ridgeview High School on Tuesday after learning that a player on the opposing team was a transgender student.

In a statement released Wednesday, BCHS said the decision was made “in alignment with our school’s policies and deeply held religious beliefs.” The statement added, “As a school grounded in the authority of Scripture, we affirm the biblical view that sex is determined by God at conception.”

School officials also said they respect the California Interscholastic Federation as the governing body for high school athletics but do not agree with rules or policies that conflict with what they described as their biblical understanding of sex and gender.

The CIF declined to comment, but its policy allows transgender student athletes to participate in sports consistent with their gender identity. That policy aligns with state law, including Title IX protections.

The Kern High School District confirmed it was aware of the forfeit, calling it “a loss for the BCHS team.” Ridgeview High School has not yet responded to requests for comment.

According to the district’s nondiscrimination policy, all programs and activities are to be free from discrimination based on factors including gender identity and expression.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

