Bakersfield Christian High School returning back to the CIF State Championships Regional Game

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Christian Eagles are heading down the grapevine for the CIF State Championship Regional Game. They are playing the Palos Verdes Sea Kings in a battle for their division.



The Eagles have went to the State Championships three times in the last 10 years.

They will play the Sea Kings at South Torrance High School on Saturday at 7 pm.

Only two teams in Bakersfield are entering the state championships in their divisions.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Bakersfield Christian Eagles are heading to the CIF State Championship regional game. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. The last time the Eagles were in the Championships was five years ago. This year they take on the Palos Verdes Sea Kings.

This is no new stage for the Eagles, in the last 10 years they have played in three state championship games.

Darren Carr Bakersfield Christian Football Head Coach said "Oh, high expectations. The bar is set very high at this school. When they come on the practice field, we are practicing hard and getting after it. When we go out there on game day, we are going to give our best shot. These guys are very talented, and God put us all together as a team. We just see it as an opportunity to go out there and play hard football. That's what I expect out of these guys every time they play football."

Last time BCHS entered the state championships Owen Yurosek was on the sidelines helping the team while his older brother was playing. He told me back then he knew he wanted to follow his brother's footsteps and play for BCHS when he got older.

Owen Yurosek Sophomore Tide In said "You know it feels great to be here, my brother played here. Just watching him be able to play in that game and be a part of that atmosphere was crazy. Now being able to play is crazy too, to actually be in the game so this should be fun."

Frontier High School and Bakersfield Christian are the only two Bakersfield teams who have made it this far this year in their divisions.

The Eagles will take on the Sea Kings this Saturday at 7pm at South Torrance High. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



