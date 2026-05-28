Bakersfield City Council approves five-year sewer rate hike starting at $475 next fiscal year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield residents and businesses will see sewer rates climb steadily over the next five years after the City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday to adopt staff's recommended rate increase.

The fixed annual sewer service charge will rise from $475 in fiscal year 2026-27 to $875 by fiscal year 2030-31. The increases take effect each July 1, beginning July 1, 2026.

The Bakersfield Water Department partnered with HF&H Consultants in 2025 to conduct a revenue rate study assessing what the city needs to cover the costs of operating and maintaining its sewer and stormwater collection systems and two wastewater treatment plants.

Staff developed 15-year infrastructure and financial plans identifying capital improvement projects, operations and maintenance needs, and staffing requirements.

HF&H conducted a new cost-of-service analysis in 2026, incorporating community feedback gathered through multiple public outreach events.

Water Director Kristina Budak's staff recommended the five-year rate schedule, noting the Sewer Enterprise Fund is self-sustaining and relies primarily on sewer user rates.

Staff warned that failing to adopt the proposed rates would leave the fund underfunded in upcoming fiscal years.

Before the final vote, council members considered several alternatives. Council member Kaur moved to deny the rate increase entirely.

Council member Gonzales moved to pursue a three-year rate increase proposed by the County of Kern.

Council member Arias moved to adopt staff's recommendation with direction that staff develop a one-time allocation for very-low and fixed income households beginning next fiscal year.

Arias's motion failed 2-5, with Kaur, Weir, Smith, Koman, and Bashirtash opposed.

Council member Smith then moved to accept staff's recommendation. That motion passed 5-2, with Kaur and Weir voting against.

The city mailed Proposition 218 notices to all affected property owners on March 5 and March 19, 2026, and held two public hearings — on April 22 and May 13 — before Tuesday's vote.

Staff determined the proposed fees do not exceed the reasonable estimated cost of providing services, as required under Proposition 218.

The rate increases have no impact on the city's General Fund.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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