Bakersfield City Council approves nearly $927 million budget for 2026-2027 fiscal year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield City Council approved the 2026-2027 fiscal year budget Wednesday night, a nearly $927 million spending plan that passed on a 5-to-1 vote.

Before the vote, dozens of residents addressed the council during public comment, with expanding low-cost spay and neuter services and increasing tree planting among the top priorities raised.

"This funding for mobile low-cost spay and neuter isn't just a budget item, it's prevention, it's the difference between a managed community and an overwhelmed one," one public speaker said.

Robbie Miller, founder of SOS Dog Rescue, echoed that call.

"Animals are being abandoned, born on the streets and suffering in our neighborhoods. We need to stop the suffering before it starts," Miller said.

Resident Eddie Lane urged the council to redirect existing funds toward planting new trees.

"We urge the city council to re-allocate $500,000 from trimming and removal to the planting of trees," Lane said.

Councilmember Andrae Gonzales highlighted that Bakersfield has planted more than 2,200 trees since 2022 and confirmed this year's budget includes funding that could plant hundreds more. Ward 1 Councilmember Eric Arias said the city should go even further.

"I think based on the feedback that we've heard over the past several months is that we could be doing certainly more," Arias said.

Not all council members supported the plan. Ward 3 Councilmember Ken Weir criticized the size of the budget, arguing the city needs to slow spending and focus on long-term sustainability.

"This is basically a billion-dollar budget for one year, that's unfathomable," Weir said.

The council ultimately approved the budget after increasing funding for tree planting and urban canopy expansion to $500,000, adding $100,000 for spay and neuter services, and adding $900,000 for fire rescue apparatus.

The nearly $927 million spending plan continues to prioritize public safety, with roughly 62% of the general fund dedicated to police and fire services.

Weir voted against the budget. Councilmember Bob Smith was absent. The new fiscal year begins July 1.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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