Bakersfield City Council candidates gather at local watch parties

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Multiple Bakersfield City Council candidates made an appearance Tuesday night at local election watch parties as unofficial results began pouring in.

At Zama, a downtown restaurant, Ward 3 candidate Pedro Naveiras made an appearance to rally support and get a read on how the race for Ward 3 was going.

"We only got about 16 precincts out of I believe the 62. We're right where we want to be. We still have a lot of votes left to count," Naveiras said.

As of the first ballot drop, Naveiras had 2,080 votes, accounting for 28% of unofficial votes for Ward 3.

Ward 3 is one of the most anticipated local races, with five candidates aiming to get into office, while Wards 1, 4 and 7 all have one incumbent and one challenger.

Another Ward 3 candidate, Kathryn Halling, made an appearance at Legends.

Halling had 1,950 votes, accounting for roughly 26% of Ward 3's unofficial results.

Cassie Bittle had 2,460 votes, making up roughly 33% of Ward 3 votes.

Juan Carlos Llamas had 513 votes, roughly 7%.

Seth Hewitt had 347 votes, roughly 5%.

23ABC will continue to monitor results for other races as they come out.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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