Bakersfield city council races draw attention with 4 open seats in November election

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Four Bakersfield City Council seats are up for grabs in the November election, with Ward 1, Ward 3, Ward 4, and Ward 7 each drawing at least one challenger against an incumbent.

Ward 1 incumbent Eric Arias, Ward 4 incumbent Bob Smith, and Ward 7 incumbent Manpreet Kaur each face a single challenger. Ward 3 has the most competitive field, with 6 candidates vying for the seat. Councilman Ken Weir is the only sitting councilmember not seeking re-election this season.

Local political professor Ian Anderson said the outcome of these races may follow patterns seen throughout Kern County's political history.

"Kern County and Bakersfield tend to be more conservative."

Anderson said that trend may continue in leadership roles. He also noted an important distinction for first-time local election voters.

"City council elections are a plurality - meaning that an individual with the most votes win. Not the majority."

Anderson said the results of the city council election could mean a policy shift in what leaders prioritize. He also expressed hope that more residents turn out to vote, noting that local elections like these directly impact people more often than state elections.

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