Bakersfield City Council unanimously approves zoning change for Riverview Marketplace shopping center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The proposed shopping center on the southwest corner of Coffee Road and Rosedale Highway cleared another hurdle Wednesday night. The site, a former PGE power station, received approval to change its zoning designation to continue moving the project forward.

In January 2024, it was announced that the Riverview Marketplace would soon be coming with its main anchor, Whole Foods.

Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg said he believes the project is a much-needed boost to the community.

"This is a notable redevelopment with notable positive enhancements and impacts for that area and for the community around, and understandably, some important mitigations to be addressed, but they have been planned for," Clegg said.

With the site being a former power plant, the land that the proposed shopping center would sit on needed to be officially changed on paper for it to move forward.

Though most of the comments at the public hearing Wednesday were in support of approval, Aidan Marshall from Californians Allied for a Responsible Economy pointed toward what he believed could be an issue associated with construction.

"We are requesting that the city council not approve this project at this time to address outstanding environmental and public health impacts. I'm just gonna have time to focus on one of these at this time, which is Valley Fever. This project would be disturbing 46 acres of soil right next to an old folks community right across the fence. This is an issue that is widespread in Kern County," Marshall said.

Supporters say that sentiment is addressed in the Environmental Impact Report.

"The city's environmental analysis is complete. It's adequate, and it has been conducted in good faith as required by CEQA. The demands for recirculation are unsupported by the facts and the law in this instance. We respectfully request that the City Council follow staff's recommendations, certify the EIR, and approve the general plan amendment," Kristin Hagan, DJM Capital's legal counsel, said.

City Council approved the amendment to the zoning unanimously following the hearing.

While Wednesday night's meeting was a step forward for the project, construction will not happen immediately. The developer can now start submitting building permits, with construction to follow soon after.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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