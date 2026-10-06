Bakersfield City Councilman Gonzales enters race for California's 35th Assembly District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales has announced his candidacy for California's 35th State Assembly District, with healthcare expansion and Central Valley investment at the center of his platform.

I spoke with Gonzales about how he plans to fund those proposals — and how he'll measure outcomes — if elected.

"We are not the armpit of the state. We are the backbone of the state," Gonzales said.

That's how Gonzales describes the way he believes other California counties view Bakersfield.

He said the Central Valley fuels California's agricultural industry like no other region in the state — which is why he is looking to bring his experience as a local councilman to Sacramento.

Gonzales said one of his top priorities is directing more state investment toward the Central Valley, particularly to communities he believes have been overlooked for too long. His proposals include:



Expanding affordable housing by leveraging state money to meet consumer demand

Protecting the Central Valley's core businesses, such as oil refineries and agriculture

On healthcare, one study found that as of 2026, California-funded healthcare plans, like Medi-Cal, cover up to approximately 53% of Kern County's population.

Gonzales's goal is to expand coverage to more residents — specifically by educating and retaining postgraduates with medical degrees within the Central Valley.

But before any expansion can be considered, Gonzales says there is a more urgent priority to address first.

"Number one is we have to protect those health clinics that are already seeing major cuts on the horizon," Gonzales said.

He says his goal is to maintain state-level programs that already benefit the Central Valley before weighing in on expanding local practices.

When it comes to attracting new businesses to vacant downtown corridors, Gonzales says moving the needle requires two things: "Part of it is funding. Part of it is having an advocate in Sacramento who's talking about these disparities," Gonzales said.

Gonzales acknowledges that individual assembly members cannot directly allocate state funding. Still, he believes early advocacy can help pave the way for other assembly members to view the Central Valley as a worthwhile investment.

Gonzales will face off against McFarland Mayor Saul Ayon in the race for California's 35th Assembly District this November.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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