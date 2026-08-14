Bakersfield city staff halts push to make the city a sanctuary city, drawing mixed reactions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — City staff in Bakersfield has halted efforts to make the city a sanctuary city, a move that has drawn sharp reactions from both supporters and opponents of the policy.

Zack Bashirtash announced the decision at a meeting on August 5.

Manuel Ramirez, a Democrat, said the decision was shocking.

"It's unfortunate to me that someone who's also comes from a family of immigrants would stifle progress and protecting other immigrant families."

Ramirez said he anticipated that those who opposed the sanctuary policy — citing concerns about an influx of immigrants — would have instead embraced the community and its history.

"The original residents look more like me look more like the immigrants they're fighting against because truth be told for millions for us, these are our ancestrial lands. We didn't choose to be American. We've embraced the community that we're now a part of."

Madeline Abernathy, the Central President Chair for Bakersfield Young Republicans, said the outcome helps the city re-prioritize on Bakersfield residents' needs.

"Law enforcement has a lot of jobs on their hands - including the homeless, and jobs for our community to keep our community safe."

Abernathy also addressed immigrants who come to Bakersfield without legal status.

"Even if the immigrants that aren't coming here legally, they are able to have a job here, but they're not citizens, and they're not helping our community grow."

The city of Bakersfield confirmed that further action on sanctuary city policies is "not expected to come back to any future Council or committee meeting at this time."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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