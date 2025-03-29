Bakersfield City Water and Sewer rate increases reach public comment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The proposed rate increases include a 34% increase on water rates and an over $700 jump annually for sewer rates.



Bakersfield City Council approves Prop 218 notices for proposed water and sewer rate increases.

Water rates could increase by 34% for fiscal year 2026, with smaller increases in subsequent years.

Sewer rates may rise from $239 to $950 annually, marking the first rate hike since 2006.

The public comment period is open for residents to express their opinions on the proposed changes, however residents will receive notices in the mail in the coming weeks.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As we barrel towards summer, the city of Bakersfield is looking at raising water and sewer rates to manage new requirements tacked on to the water department. I'm Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter, though those rate increases aren't set in stone quite yet as the public comment period is already open.

The water department is proposing a 34% increase for the fiscal year 2026, 6% for the following two years, and 2.5% for 2029 and 30. The proposed annual sewer rate is a starker jump, going from 239 per year for most residents to $950 a year.

City staff saying they were conservative in their most recent rate increase a few years ago, and regulatory increases have forced the city's hand.

"Two very new regulatory requirements have landed on us and it's these additional contaminants that we have to address and it's the water conservation, those two new factors are driving huge cost increases," said Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg.

Council member for Ward 4 Bob Smith said during the meeting the water board chose this decision to bite the bullet now to avoid issues later, while Ward 1 Council Member Eric Arias said he's worried about these rates going into place during this economic climate.

"If these rates go into effect, they'll go into effect during the summer which is also when folks see the highest utility rates," said Arias.

The vote to put the proposed rates in front of customers passed 4-1, with Arias voting no.

For sewer, the rate increase of over $700 annually could certainly sting the wallet; however, it's the first rate increase since 2006 and the extra fees will go towards improvement projects and maintenance of the aging infrastructure.

"At our current rate, we are three times lower than most average cities and their costs for a similar service, and while I could be proud that Bakersfield is efficient and we operate very lean, there is no way that our operation is 300% more efficient than similar operations," said Clegg.

That proposal passed into a public comment period by the same vote as the water rate increase.

Again, that public comment period is officially open, city water and sewer customers should be receiving notices on how to comment in the coming weeks.

