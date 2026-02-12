Bakersfield College Designated as Black-Serving Institution During Black History Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — During Black History Month, Bakersfield College is marking a major milestone officially becoming a designated California Black-Serving Institution.

The designation recognizes colleges that demonstrate a strong commitment to serving and supporting Black students through enrollment, retention efforts and culturally centered programs.

For Khalfani Macke, a sophomore and student body president at Bakersfield College, the recognition is meaningful but not surprising.

“It’s just a title,” Macke said. “The real work happens behind the scenes, and we’ve been doing that here at Bakersfield College.

Programs like Umoja A2N constantly remind African American students of their culture. That’s important. When students look around campus, they should see Black staff and Black faculty.”

Macke was among the students who pushed for the college to receive the designation. He credits student advocacy for helping make it happen.

“I hold people accountable for the work they say they should be doing and I would say the students themselves helped make this happen,” he said.

The college’s Black student population has grown significantly over the past decade.

During the 2015–2016 school year, Bakersfield College enrolled 1,229 students who identified as Black or African American about 4.3% of nearly 29,000 students according to the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office.

Today, Black students make up about 10% of the campus population.

As of December 2025, 31 campuses statewide have received the Black-Serving Institution designation. Bakersfield College is one of just three community colleges to earn the recognition.

A key part of that effort is Umoja, the largest program supporting African American students on campus.

“Umoja is the largest program for African American students at Bakersfield College and it’s a full-service program in terms of counseling, the course aspect as well as co-curricular,” said Dr. Paula Parks, English professor and Umoja coordinator.

Parks said the designation reflects the college’s long-term commitment to expanding those efforts.

“I see this as the administration’s commitment to Umoja to sustain it, expand it, and add even more programs in support of our students,” she said.

When asked whether the new status will motivate students and improve retention, Macke said he has already felt a shift.

“I do. When I first got here I didn’t really feel the same motivation that I feel now,” he said.

Students and faculty say the designation is not the finish line, but a promise to continue the work pushing for progress and long-term success for Black students at Bakersfield College.

