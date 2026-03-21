Bakersfield College faculty debate renaming the Cesar Chavez certificate amid recent abuse allegations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College faculty members are discussing the future of the Cesar E. Chavez Leadership Certificate of Completion in light of recent sexual abuse allegations against Chavez.

The college offers the only Cesar Chavez Leadership Certificate in the country. The program was introduced to teach students about the leadership of Chavez and California’s farmworker movement. However, the recent scandal has caused institutions, including schools, to re-evaluate their associations.

Professor Shawn Newsom proposed changing the name of the program during a recent Zoom meeting.

"Right now, I think the leadership style of Cesar Chavez has been called into question. So what I propose to this group today is that we change the name of the leadership was for certificate to something else and I'm looking for you guys to support this," Newsom said.

"And I feel that it's not good PR for Bakersfield College or the Department. And as a father of two daughters, I wouldn't want to see a certificate given in the name of Cesar Chavez right now," Newsom said.

The Social Sciences Department will oversee the certificate program under the leadership of Paul Beckworth. During the meeting, Beckworth voiced strong and unwavering support for Newsom.

"The accusations are serious enough to where, I mean, I would favor at the least a change in the in the name," Beckworth said.

History and Ethnic Studies Professor Oliver Rosales said the faculty shouldn’t rush a decision and should engage with students.

"There probably does need to be a game change, right? But let's do it right. Like, you know, I would love to engage Dolores Huerta on this topic because the DHF, they were supporters, you know, the Cesar Chavez Foundation, they were supporters. What should it be renamed? Let's have a conversation about this," Rosales said.

Although nothing was resolved in the meeting, faculty members plan to meet up next week to continue the conversation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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