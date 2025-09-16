Bakersfield College has a new sheriff in town for their athletic department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Ayanna Tweedy has accepted the role as Interim Athletic Director for Bakersfield College. She plans to bring a strong presence back to the student body and help athletes reach their full potential.

A new sheriff is in town for Bakersfield College athletic department. After last year's controversy with the former director BC has turned a new page and added someone new to their team. Ayanna Tweedy is stepping into the role and wants to bring a strong student athlete presence back to the college.

Ayanna Tweedy is bringing her experience from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and wants to motivate renegades to honor their academics as much as their sport. Making sure every student has a chance to succeed in and out of their sports team.

"This is my second stint at as athletic director and one of the things I wanted to bring was a new fresh perspective. Mainly how we can help our student athletes in this new era of sports. Being a former student athlete I know what it takes to get to that next level," said Tweedy. "We want to make sure our students have the academic resources they need and the competitive tools they need to be successful on and off the playing field."

Tweedy replaced Reggie Bolton who was their former director due to an mutual decision to leave the organization. Tweedy tells me she is excited for the new position and wants to help all athletes reach their full potential.

"We have to get them to exposed to a thing we call "adulting". Financial literacy, bringing tutors in to keep their academics up, & branding and marketing. We do have some partners on campus that will help us and allow our student athletes to get exposed to social media. Branding themselves differently so they can receive those NIL offers and be apart of the conversation." said Tweedy

She mentions the college is trying to regain their fan base and want to invite the community out for their football season. For this season they are allowing free admission for their football games in hope to get community members who haven't been out to enjoy their home team.

"We just want to make sure we are doing right by our community partners. Reaching out asking them to come back on campus, using our games as a way to attract the youth," said Tweedy. "They are the ones who want to see our student athletes compete, and one day see themselves being that student athlete on the court or field."

Tweedy tells me she is dedicated to the students and wants to make her name known in the community this year.

