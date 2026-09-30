Bakersfield College holds suicide prevention seminar to connect students with hope and support

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College brought students and the community together Tuesday for a conversation about suicide prevention, with a seminar focused on finding hope and support during difficult times.

Bakersfield College student Matthew Placencia spoke at the event, drawing on personal loss to reach others who may be struggling.

"There's a reason why I'm here today; it's to talk to whoever is listening to this… just don't give up and to keep pushing forward," Placencia said.

His younger sister, Aubree, died by suicide in December of 2023. While the pain of losing her is something he continues to live with, he is now using his experience to reach others.

"Even when you don't think there is, there is somebody who cares. They may not know how to show their love for you the way you expect to receive their love, or how they give it. But they do love you, and you have to keep trying and give tomorrow another chance," Placencia said.

Placencia shared his story during the seminar to connect with anyone who may be feeling alone. The event was organized by the college's Student Health and Wellness Center in recognition of Suicide Awareness Month.

Dave Seymour, a mental health therapist with Bakersfield College, said students are facing significant pressures from multiple directions.

"The students are under tremendous pressure. Academic pressure, family pressure, social pressure, societal pressure. There is just a lot of difficult things going on in society," Seymour said.

Seymour said recognizing when someone is struggling and reaching out can make a difference. Students can access free mental health care through the Student Health and Wellness Center, which has therapists and interns available throughout the semester. Anyone experiencing a crisis is also encouraged to call the 988 Hotline.

For Placencia, sharing his story is also a way to honor the sister he lost.

"Just want her to know that I love her and I wish she was here," Placencia said.

The event was one way Bakersfield College is working to encourage conversations about mental health and suicide prevention.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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