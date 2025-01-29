Bakersfield College Launchpad Program is Preparing Enrollment for Entrepreneurs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — BC's Launchpad Program received a grant from the city of Bakersfield. The funds will be used to help start up businesses in the city. Encouraging entrepreneurs to take the next step in their company.



Grant money will be presented to the organization on January 29, at the Wells Institute.

2.0 Entrepreneur Program starts February 3, 2025.

Assisted 337 startup micro-businesses and significantly impacted the operations of 122 other businesses.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The City of Bakersfield granted Bakersfield College's Launchpad Program a million dollars in funding, to help entrepreneurs start their businesses. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Both organizations want to promote growth in the city. Inviting entrepreneurs to take the next step in growing their company.

The Bakersfield College Launchpad program originally started in 2023, and since then they have helped over hundreds of entrepreneurs in Kern County get the ball rolling to start a business.

NaTesha "T" Johnson Program Director of Entrepreneurship of Workforce Development said "The launchpad is a resource for all small businesses here in Kern County. We provide technical assistance, workshops, classes, business consultations, and coaching at no cost. You don't have to be a student here at Bakersfield College, although we encourage students. We have over 139 credit course, and we are just really here to serve our small businesses."

The partnership between the city and the launchpad program is a transformative step towards empowering local entrepreneurs. Encouraging them to speak up and bring their dreams to light with the help of the program.

"I just love seeing the impact it has on our community. The small businesses are a huge part of our local economy. They contribute jobs, they're taxpayers, and they invest in our community. They want to see our community thrive, and with their own private investment we want to support that growth." said Cecelia Griego Principle Planner with Economic and Community Development.

One company that participated in last year's grant distribution was fur and feathers a luxury pet resort. They saw the opportunity to propel their business, and it was all because of the help from the launchpad program. Joshua Stevens tells me they don't believe the business would have been as successful without the help of the program.

Joshua Stevens Fur and Feathers Luxury Pet Resort "They were instrumental in not just getting details about it, but filling out the applications step-by-step any questions we had. They were helpful every step of the way, so can't praise them enough for their hard work and dedication. As for the grant and how it impacted us. One of the pillars of our business is our commitment to play groups with our dogs. When we receive a dog, we place them in various play groups based on their size, temperament, and age."

The Launchpad has helped over hundreds of companies in Bakersfield grow and start their business, and are willing to help more. All they ask from you is to take the first step, and come in for a consultation. If you are interested in applying for a grant you can use the QR code to get started.

BC's launchpad program will receive this grant on January 29, 2025, at the Wells Institute in downtown Bakersfield. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

