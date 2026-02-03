Bakersfield College placed on lockdown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College's main campus in northeast Bakersfield has been placed on lockdown on Tuesday morning, according to college's website.

The emergency alert posted at the top of the website reads: " EMERGENCY ALERT – BC Main Campus ONLY - There is an emergency on the BC Panorama Campus ONLY. If you are on BC Panorama Campus LOCKDOWN immediately. Lock and barricade all doors and windows. Move out of sight. Remain in place and stay quiet. Wait for instructions from law enforcement."

The Bakersfield Police Department say they are working with BC's leadership and security team at this time.

We have reached out to Bakersfield College and are awaiting more details regarding the lockdown.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it comes in.

