Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
13  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Bakersfield College placed on lockdown

The Bakersfield College main campus has put on lockdown in northeast Bakersfield
Bakersfield College
23ABC News
Main entrance to Bakersfield College
Bakersfield College
Posted
and last updated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College's main campus in northeast Bakersfield has been placed on lockdown on Tuesday morning, according to college's website.

The emergency alert posted at the top of the website reads: " EMERGENCY ALERT – BC Main Campus ONLY - There is an emergency on the BC Panorama Campus ONLY. If you are on BC Panorama Campus LOCKDOWN immediately. Lock and barricade all doors and windows. Move out of sight. Remain in place and stay quiet. Wait for instructions from law enforcement."

The Bakersfield Police Department say they are working with BC's leadership and security team at this time.

We have reached out to Bakersfield College and are awaiting more details regarding the lockdown.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it comes in.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

02/03/2026

Sunny

70° / 43°

1%

Wednesday

02/04/2026

Partly Cloudy

72° / 45°

7%

Thursday

02/05/2026

Mostly Cloudy

75° / 55°

3%

Friday

02/06/2026

Mostly Cloudy

71° / 47°

2%

Saturday

02/07/2026

Sunny

68° / 46°

5%

Sunday

02/08/2026

Mostly Sunny

68° / 47°

6%

Monday

02/09/2026

Cloudy

61° / 44°

19%

Tuesday

02/10/2026

Showers

55° / 43°

45%