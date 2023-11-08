Bakersfield College will host first home college rodeo in Bakersfield on Veterans Day

Video shows horses, rodeo team practice, photos of competitors

Marlyn Alcala Rodarte rode horses her whole life, and Bakersfield College's new rodeo team gave her the opportunity to compete in a sport that connected her to her father.

This isn’t Marlyn Alcala Rodarte’s first rodeo.

“My dad was actually a charro. He did Mexican rodeo, so I grew up riding my whole life,” Alcala Rodarte, a competitor with the Bakersfield College rodeo team said, proudly sitting on her horse.

But, it will be Bakersfield College's first rodeo.

“More than anything, I’m super excited because it’s our first rodeo" Alcala Rodarte said. "It’s our first home college rodeo. I’m excited. I’m pumped.”

On Saturday, the BC rodeo team will host the first college rodeo ever in Bakersfield, an event years in the making for head coach Andrea Prise.

“I’ll probably be in the back just crying with disbelief that it’s actually happening because since 2021, I've wanted this home rodeo, and I know a lot of the competitors want it, and the community has wanted a college rodeo," Prise said.

Starting in 2021, the BC rodeo team began with only three competitors, but despite the humble beginning, Coach Prise says she enjoys seeing her athletes grow.

“Being able to get one on one time with these – we have a small team, so I do get to see every single one of these kids,” Prise said while watching her team practice.

Charreria, the Mexican national sport in horsemanship, paved the way for American rodeo to gain popularity when immigrants moved to California.

Much like Alcala Rodarte’s dad paved the way for her to compete in Bakersfield’s first home college rodeo.

"My dad, he’s been a big involvement in this. He’s always supported me. even if he doesn’t even know as much about the sport as himself, he’s willing to learn just for me,” Alcala Rodarte said.

You can attend the rodeo on November 11th at the Kern County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a performance at 6:30 p.m.

Veterans get free admission in honor of Veterans Day.

