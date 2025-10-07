Bakersfield College Womens Water Polo Team takes on their first season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — BC welcomes a new team to their athletic department for the first time in the schools history. Their Womens Water Polo Team has been turning heads and taking names in their first season as a squad.



Bakersfield College has recently added a new sport team to their athletic department. For the first time in history they open the doors to a women's water polo team and they are swimming their hearts out. The girls have been practicing and are preparing for the season ahead of them.

The program was originally announced in 2024 and in September 2025 the team played their first match and has been improving day by day.

Brian Hirayama Head Coach Women's Water Polo said "We have no where to go but up, and we're going to get there. We have goals set, and we want to achieve those goals. We want to be a premiere program in the valley and the state. We have a lot of talent here and we want to showcase that talent, by retaining athletes and bringing home some championships."

Coach Hirayama tells me it has been a rough start to the season, but the girls are still getting used to the team atmosphere

Kirsten Munoz Right Wing said "It was a little tricky at first because we all did come from different schools. Luckily I had some of my teammates with me, coming into the season. Over time we all learned how to work with each other, and we've just became so close."

Hirayama said "Expectations are high up on the hill for Bakersfield College. The athletics program expects a certain level of achievement and we are going to rise to that occasion. Were working really hard game by game making improvements. We've played some tough competitors, we are excited where we are at but we are always looking forward to what we can achieve."

The girls are excited to bring this addition to the renegades athletic department and hope to attract other players to give it a try.

"I just say go for it, if you want to do it I say fully commit. Definitely know how to swim, and learn the dynamics cause I feel like sometimes it's not really known. Yes, it can get aggressive but just live in the moment and do what you love." said Samantha Dominguez Two Meter Set

Hirayama said "For all the young ladies out here, why not stay home and be apart of a history making program."

Their next game will be Wednesday October 8th at Bakersfield College. Come out and support your new Renegades!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

