Bakersfield comes together to celebrate Juneteenth with freedom, family, and fellowship

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Community members gathered at Bakersfield College Wednesday for a Freedom, Family, and Fellowship event celebrating Juneteenth, hosted by the college's African American Initiatives in partnership with the NAACP Bakersfield Branch and the Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce.

The free event included breakfast, community fellowship, and a chance to reflect on the history and significance of Juneteenth. Event organizers say the celebration continues to grow each year.

Patrick Jackson, president of the NAACP Bakersfield Branch, described the holiday's meaning.

"It's the Black 4th of July. It's a day of independence, it's a part of American history in this country, the end of slavery. For us to be able to commemorate, remember, and also embrace the culture in which we come from. Enjoy, learn the history, be able to communicate what has happened in our country, but also celebrate where we're at and where we're heading." Jackson said.

Bakersfield College student Jessica Doster said the holiday's broader recognition carries special significance.

"The fact that the US has started to celebrate it, not just in the black community, means a lot. Because everyone gets to get that exposure, to see what it is that we do, celebrate with us. So, the invitation is there, so come on in." Doster said.

Kelvin Winston, a member of the A2MEND program at Bakersfield College, reflected on the day's deeper meaning.

"It's a day of remembrance, right? Because we want to remember our ancestors and those who came before us, who fought for freedom with resilience, with ingenuity, with black excellence." Winston said.

Fellow A2MEND member Khalfani Mackey said the holiday's growing reach strengthens its impact.

"When it's a global issue, it has more teeth. And so I think that's definitely a benefit of a lot of people celebrating it now, versus a small group in the community." Mackey said.

Jackson also spoke to the power of coming together across the community.

"How can we be better together? Coming out as a community together, being able to celebrate something that was terrible in our nation, to be able to embrace the people of the nation, to say, 'hey, we're with you, we support you and the things that you're doing moving forward." Jackson said.

The Juneteenth celebrations continue Friday with the NAACP's 11th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration, featuring a community brunch, best-dressed African attire competition, and a live music mixer. On Saturday, the festivities move to Jastro Park for an afternoon of culture, food, music, entertainment, and family activities.

The holiday's growing recognition means more opportunities for people of all backgrounds to learn from one another, celebrate together, and strengthen the community as a whole.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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