Bakersfield Commons Logistic Park coming soon to Northwest

If you've driven down Coffee Road you may have been wondering what is going on with the construction on the side of the road. It's called the Bakersfield commons logistic center. A project roughly 18 months in the making set to boost the northwest economy.

"In a five mile radius you've got 68% of Bakersfield consumers,” said Principal for ASU Commercial Westley McDonald. “So, we see this as a last mile logistics facility, we see this as overflow of storage warehousing for the retail across the street."

McDonald says it'll soon be known as the Bakersfield commons logistic center, offering more than 300,000 square feet of space.

Thursday marked a major milestone as crews have now started to put up concrete walls.

"It’s a partnership between World Oil and REXCO development and I would say it’s been in talks for the last 18 months,” said Senior Vice President for ASU Commercial John Ritchie.

Ritchie says the space provides more than enough truck, trailer and employee parking, as well as efficient stacking and storage layouts within the buildings.

"It could be next day product, it could be distribution for some of the retailers that are currently located in Bakersfield so it'll be mainly in a regional flavor for distribution,” said Ritchie.

With a location near the highway and the Northwest Promenade, Ritchie says he expects that this project is expected to give a boost to the local economy by creating local job opportunities for Bakersfield residents, starting with hiring all local construction workers.

"Kern County has a great history of local workers being hardworking and dedicated,” said Ritchie. “For an employer to have a local worker that lives close, that eases some of the barriers for the. Getting to work is quicker, commutes are less expensive, it creates more of a local workforce."

Construction of the Bakersfield commons are expected to be fully completed by November of this year however leasing options are currently available. Click here for more information.

