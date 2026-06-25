Bakersfield community rallies around mom, son injured in Colorado River boating hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — What was billed as a fun summer vacation to the Colorado River has turned into a nightmare for the Wittine family. Nikkie Watine sustained major injuries to her legs after being hit by a boat in a hit-and-run accident, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

“My wife kind of got stuck on the inner tube. She was trying to jump off of it, um, and her feet planted in the air underneath the boat and got sucked in by the propeller, and the propeller grabbed her legs up pretty good,” said Ronald Wittine, Nikkie's Wife.

Shortly after the accident, Ronald says their son Bentley, just 15-years-old, sprang into action to save his mom.

“He's a real hero, man. For somebody that young to get sucked underneath a boat and get pulled in by the motor and shot out, and they come above water and go save his mom is – it's just – it's just mind-blowing to me. You know, they wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for him," said Wittine.

Online, Nikkie has gained traction in Kern County in the club basketball space, being dubbed 'BasketballMama661' on Instagram, highlighting not just her children on the court, but others as well.

Back at home, the community that the Wittines love so dearly is paying it back in kind. Emily Dinsing, the owner of Sports Lab Academy, the gym where their son plays basketball at, put together a fundraiser to help the family as they make their way through this difficult time.

Dinsing said they just wanted to help, and the response from the community has been nothing short of amazing.

“The hope is just to spread awareness of what has happened to this local family and for them to just know that they have support behind them,” said Dinsing.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, no arrests have been made as investigators continue to pursue leads while the incident remains under investigation.

Information about the fundraiser put together by Sports Lab Academy can be found on their Instagram.

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