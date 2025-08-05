Bakersfield Community Rallies Behind Popular Food Truck Owner After Major Setback

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A beloved Bakersfield food truck known for its Korean corn dogs and ice cream is facing an uncertain future after mechanical troubles left the owner struggling to keep his business afloat.

Since 2021, Mr. Dimples food truck has brought Korean corn dogs, creamy ice cream, and good vibes to our Bakersfield neighborhoods — building a loyal following both on the streets and on social media.

But on July 30, owner Gilbert Juarez faced a major setback when his truck broke down for the second time with a blown engine.

"It stalled me from being where I needed to be," Juarez said.

The situation quickly spiraled as Juarez discovered the tow and repair costs were beyond what he could afford. In a moment of desperation, he made a decision that compounded his problems — attempting to move the truck without a tow bar and with an expired driver's license.

"A bad thing to do… I got a ticket, got both my vehicles impounded — and I still need to fix my engine," Juarez said.

After sharing his struggles on social media, our Bakersfield community began rallying around the local entrepreneur, with many residents wondering what had happened to the popular food truck.

Juarez is now temporarily serving food from a rented trailer provided by The Pros Company. Rather than focusing on profits, he's using this opportunity to feed our homeless neighbors while working toward getting back on his feet.

"We already have a lot of the appliances to put in the trailer… so hopefully that would work out and make the cost a lot less," Juarez said.

Among those stepping up to help is Melvin Lee, owner of Simple Fries. Despite only knowing Juarez for about a month, Lee felt compelled to support a fellow local business owner.

"He's always tried to help the other person… and anything I can do to help him out, I consider him one of my brothers," Lee said.

While Lee has been helping Juarez continue cooking, the ultimate goal remains getting a truck of his own. Juarez estimates it could cost around $10,000 to fully recover his business.

For those in our Bakersfield neighborhood looking to support Mr. Dimples or satisfy their sweet tooth cravings, Juarez recommends following his Instagram account for the latest updates on his location and offerings.

You can help him by clicking his Go.Fund. Me here .

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

