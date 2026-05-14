Bakersfield Council delays decision on proposed sewer rate increase

Lengthy conversations were had at Wednesday nights city council meeting regarding the potential increase in sewer rates and while many conversations were had, no decision was made.

“I want to have the full council together to make this decision and I want more time for us to study alternatives, study the alternative that the county has presented to us,” said Council member Andrae Gonzales.

Council member Andrae Gonzales’ motion was approved 3-1, taking the discussion into the next council meeting on May 27.

His motion coming after a handful of residents spoke out in disagreement of the rate increase.

“This is going to be something they can’t afford, it’s going to break their backs so they’ll have to either sell or just lose their homes because they won’t be able to afford it. Thats what Im saying, think about the renters,” said one community member.

Another community member adds, “There has to be a better way to not be so astronomically high and hit us with this when everything else is happening.”

For residents, the message was clear — do not increase sewer rates.

However according to city officials, the rate increases are necessary and even vital to help pay for aging infrastructure, rising operational costs, and future upgrades to Bakersfield’s sewer system.

The proposed increase has been in discussion since 2025, under the proposal, annual sewer rates for property owners would increase from $247 to $475 starting in fiscal year 2026-27. Then continue climbing by $100 each year until reaching $875 annually by 2030-31.

“I feel like the city just wants to do a big money grab, get a lot of money from a lot of the citizens,” said community member Deborah Busby.

Busby says while she disagrees with the proposed increase, she knows her family could afford it.

She says she came to the council meeting to speak on behalf of residents who may not be as fortunate.

“I immediately thought of people who are on a fixed income, seniors elderly people who possibly couldn’t afford to pay those rates,” said Busby.

By continuing the discussion to the next council meeting, Gonzales says it not only allows staff to review additional options, but also helps ensure no unnecessary financial burdens are placed on community members.

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