Bakersfield council revisits sewer rate debate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City Council met Wednesday night to discuss sewer rate increases and infrastructure improvements following a series of community meetings where residents shared their concerns about the city's sewer problems.

"The feedback we received from residents was predominantly that they understand that a rate increase was inevitable — it just was the rate at which we were increasing it," said Manpreet Kaur, vice mayor for Ward 7.

In April, the city proposed a plan that would have raised costs for single-family homes from $239 to $950 per year. The council put that plan on hold and hired consultants to conduct a full cost-of-service study to ensure costs are fairly distributed and adequate to cover future infrastructure needs.

On Wednesday, council members reviewed six rate options. The first option, a five-year plan, would start single-family homes at $950 in the first year with an additional 3% increase each year after. By 2031, residents would pay just over $1,000 annually.

Other options featured more gradual increases, some spread over seven years, but consultants warned those plans would delay critical sewer projects by at least two years.

A speaker from the Bakersfield Business Coalition urged the council to consider alternative funding options like bonds, instead of higher rates.

"Our coalition recognizes the importance of maintaining and modernizing our critical wastewater systems, but the proposed rate adjustments present a substantial burden on residents, small businesses, and seniors living on fixed incomes," the speaker said.

The city plans to hold more community meetings, including a virtual session on November 13, before making final decisions. Once a rate option is approved, new sewer rates would take effect July 1, 2026.

Council members are expected to review the consultants' recommendations before any formal rates are proposed.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

