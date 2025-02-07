Bakersfield crossing guard hit by a vehicle highlights pedestrian safety issues

In 2024, the Bakersfield Police Department reported 137 pedestrian injury collisions in Bakersfield. And while this number is down from previous years, it’s still a recurring problem.

An incident in front of a local middle school on Wednesday, February 5 draws safety concerns in the community.

According to BPD, the crossing guard experienced some moderate injuries, but is expected to make a full recovery.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Wednesday morning, as students were on their way to class, the crossing guard at Stiern Middle School in Northeast Bakersfield started walking into the crosswalk to stop traffic when he was hit by a vehicle– this, according to an investigation conducted by the Bakersfield Police Department.

“... we determined that a motorist traveling in excess of the speed limit was unable to stop in time and collided with the crossing guard,” said Sgt. Eric Celedon with the Bakersfield Police Department. He says that, city-wide, pedestrian injuries and fatalities were down last year compared to years prior– but it's still a relatively frequent occurrence in Bakersfield.

According to Celedon, there were 135 pedestrian injury collisions and 17 pedestrian fatal collisions in 2024. This number is down from 2023, where there were 171 pedestrian injury collisions and 19 pedestrian fatal collisions.

“Historically, Bakersfield as a whole has had a relatively high number of vehicle related incidents, whether it’s DUI related or pedestrian related incidents,” said Celedon. “And I think incidents that occur within a school zone naturally bring a lot more publicity just considering our kids are there.”

Crossing guards such as Charles Baldwin notice this issue and say it draws in safety concerns for students.

“The kids are great. All the kids, most of the kids in Bakersfield are great,” said Baldwin. “But this spot here, sometimes cars do not want to stop and they’re coming over that hill right there really fast.”

Baldwin was filling in for the injured crossing guard on Wednesday afternoon.

“That’s the one bad part of the spot is there should be stop signs here I think, but that’s just my opinion,” said Baldwin.

In late 2023, the city's Public Works department said it started making improvements throughout the community with the help of a federal grant.

“The City of Bakersfield’s public works department in 2023 received almost one and a half million dollars in state Highway Safety Improvement Program grant funding… putting that to use in four different projects across the city to help improve safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, students, and drivers,” said Joe Conroy, spokesperson with the City of Bakersfield.

He says one of these improvements is a flashing yellow beacon for crosswalks.

“... the flashing yellow beacons at the crosswalks, those were gonna be installed at Norris Elementary School and Stiern Middle School,” said Conroy.

He says the beacon would be added at the intersection of Morning Drive and College Avenue, which is the same crosswalk where the crossing guard was struck.

However, Conroy says he reached out to public works about the project status, but is waiting on more details.

“The city’s committed to improving safety for all users of our roads. That includes pedestrians, bicyclists, and our drivers as well… And so we look for any ways to make the improvements to make that happen,” said Conroy.

The driver who hit the crossing guard was cited for excessive speed, failing to comply with the crossguard’s directions, and being uninsured in this incident. However, Celedon says that the driver did remain on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

“For the remainder of the week, and of course, as the situation dictates, Bakersfield Police motor officers will be out there to ensure the safety of the students now that they’re missing their crossing guard,” said Celedon.

