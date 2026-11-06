Bakersfield election results: Shifts at City Hall and key state races as Kern County ballots are counted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As votes continue to be counted across Kern County, a clearer picture is emerging of who could soon represent Bakersfield residents, from City Hall to Sacramento.

Some of the biggest changes are taking shape at Bakersfield City Hall. In Ward 4, longtime Councilmember Bob Smith tells 23ABC he has conceded after 14 years in office.

Ward 3 is also set for new representation, with Cassie Bittle leading the open-seat race as ballots are counted.

More change could come through Assembly District 35, where Bakersfield Councilmember Andrae Gonzales holds a wide lead over McFarland Mayor Saul Ayon. Despite being opponents, both say they heard the same message from voters: the cost of living.

"I think, number one, it's cost of living. Cost of living on everything that's gone sky high, and people are very frustrated," Gonzales said.

"I mean, you name it, cost of living, affordability, everything's so expensive. Kids are graduating from college, have degrees, can't afford a home," Ayon said.

I'm also watching State Senate District 16, where Melissa Hurtado leads Guillermo Gonzalez. And in Congressional District 20, the Associated Press has called the race for Vince Fong.

While some races remain too close to call, others are already beginning to offer a clearer picture of who could be representing Bakersfield residents moving forward.

*Updated statement from city:

"Because the City would have to adopt a resolution calling for a special election no less than 140 days prior to the date, the earliest we could hold one would be November 2027. We do not have time to do so for March"

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