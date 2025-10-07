Bakersfield examines aging sewer system

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield city leaders are once again exploring sewer rate increases to address what they call an aging infrastructure system, but this time they're prioritizing community input before making any decisions.

City Council Member Larry Koman met with other city leaders Monday night to discuss potential plans for the sewer system, which faces capacity issues in some areas.

"We tried to do this in the spring, and we ran into a lot of resistance, and it was our failure to engage the community in a better way, so we're trying to do that now," Koman said.

The southwest area's sewer system is operating at 70% capacity, creating an urgent need for planning, according to Koman.

"Which means you need to be planning right now what you're going to do because it takes 4 to 5 years to build an expansion," Koman said.

In April, the city proposed a significant sewer rate increase that would have raised annual costs for single-family homes from $239 to $950 — an increase of nearly 300%. City Council decided to reexamine the proposal due to public pushback.

Bakersfield resident Ron Stout acknowledges the need for infrastructure improvements but has concerns about the potential cost.

"The infrastructure, especially on the eastside, has been in bad shape for years, so yeah, they do need to get some funding, but they're already getting some funding on the tax bill so I'm kind of concerned on how much of an increase from there," Stout said.

Koman says the city is exploring public or private partnerships for additional funding, but expects rate increases at some point in the near future. He encourages residents to attend community meetings to help develop a plan everyone can support.

The city will continue holding public meetings throughout the month.



Monday, Oct. 13th, South High school Cafateria

Wednesday, Oct. 15, Ridgeview High School Library

Thursday, Oct. 16, Mill Creek Park Community House

Tuesday, Oct. 21, Kern City Civic Association

Monday, Oct. 27, NOR Recreation Center

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

